'A player with a lot of potential' - prop Green signs new Saints deal

Luke Green has signed a new deal at Saints, with boss Phil Dowson labelling the prop ‘a player with a lot of potential’.

Having arrived from San Diego Legion last summer, the tighthead has featured regularly this term, making 15 appearances in all competitions for Saints so far.

Already a strong scrummager who is mobile and impactful in the loose, it has been the 23-year-old’s application and desire to learn that has most impressed Dowson.

Dowson said: “Luke first came into the club for pre-season before the 2023/24 campaign, and was really impressive – both in terms of his physical attributes and the way he applied himself. We were delighted with what we saw then.

“He then went away to San Diego, which only finished in August, so Luke didn’t have a long pre-season with us this year, but again what we did see in that time was his strong appetite to get better.

“Luke’s a very strong man, athletic and driven – when you put all those things together, you get a player with a lot of potential.

“What’s been most pleasing from him this season is how he’s put all of those things into performances on the pitch.

“We’ve seen him scrummage really well coming off the bench in the Premiership, and we’ve seen him carry the ball well – particularly against Harlequins recently, he was excellent. His breakdown work has come on leaps and bounds too.

“Luke’s a very coachable player. It speaks volumes that he’s been getting so much game-time, and he’s there on merit.

"He’s been playing very well, and we’ve been really pleased with his professionalism, diligence and drive.

“Luke’s also a character and a great man to have around the squad, so we’re delighted to see him stick around and are excited to see what else he can achieve.”

Green arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens from San Diego Legion, where he had featured in Major League Rugby for two seasons.

He represented England at Under-18s and Under-20s level, having joined London Irish’s Academy as a 15-year-old.

He earned eight caps for the Under-20s and won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2021.

His debut for the Exiles came in the European Challenge Cup in 2020 against Agen, and in total he made eight appearances for Irish, while also featuring regularly on loan at Championship side Ampthill before moving across the pond to San Diego.

Since joining Saints, Green has featured in the Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup competitions, and the prop is loving life in Northampton.

“I’m incredibly excited to extend my time at Saints,” said Green. “I’ve settled in very well, both on and off the pitch.

“It’s a great club, a great environment, and a place where I feel everyone wants to improve and get better, from top to bottom.

“At this stage of my career, development is my focus – I want to play, and I want to keep getting better as much as possible, and Northampton is where I want to do that.

“A big part of what makes Saints so unique is the passion of the supporters. The whole town get around the club and that’s very special.

“I’m loving life in Northampton and that was a big factor for me in committing to Saints again.

"The club is a great fit for me, so I’m very happy to be staying.”