Chunya Munga (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chunya Munga says it was a 'massive privilege' to captain Saints against Leicester Tigers on Friday night.

The 24-year-old was handed the honour of leading the team out, having made a strong impression since arriving in Northampton last year.

And Munga got the win he and his team-mates wanted as he skippered Saints to a bonus-point 31-12 success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It was a flying start to this season's Premiership Rugby Cup, and Munga clearly enjoyed every minute of it.

"It was a bit of a surprise when Dows (Saints boss Phil Dowson) told me in the gym that I'd be captain and I was midway through a set, but it was a privilege," Munga said. "I'm really pleased to have had the opportunity to do it.

"It's no mean feat to run out with the boys and lead them so it was a massive privilege.

"The last time I would have captained a team was probably at Under-16s and we definitely won that game as far as I can remember!

"It's a real privilege."

Saints produced some trademark attacking rugby as they overcame the concession of an early try to put Tigers to the sword.

The black, green and gold scored five times on the night, with their blend of youth and experience producing an extremely impressive performance.

"It was a really good Leicester side," Munga said.

"People say the PRC is the second competition to the Gallagher Premiership but when it's an East Midlands derby against a good Leicester team, it's never going to be easy to play.

"All credit to the boys because we said during the week about doing what we do the best we can and running our blood to water over and over again.

"I'm really pleased with the effort.

"Without being arrogant, we were confident in what we do and we train the same things on repeat, not getting bored of doing our fundamentals.

"It's a really good result and we're really proud of it."

Munga's former London Irish team-mate and current housemate Tarek Haffar was named TNT Sports man of the match after an incredibly dynamic display.

And Munga said: "The funny thing is me and Tarek live together and he came downstairs the day before the game with a pink head of hair and I said to him 'bro, you better ball out tomorrow if you're going to turn up in pink because in the review on Monday, everyone's going to see you'.

"So maybe he's going to have to have pink hair every week, who knows?"

Another player who caught the eye for Saints was 20-year-old fly-half George Makepeace-Cubitt, who was making just his second appearance for the black, green and gold.

"To go to Ashton Gate last Friday and then back it up at home in front of 14,000 people, for a young man is really, really impressive," Munga said.

"We've obviously got a really good calibre of 10 here: Fin Smith, George Furbank, who can slip in.

"But having George here now, controlling the game, he looks the business, doesn't he? It's really good for him."

Munga was asked what it was like to be one of the more senior Saints players at the age of just 24.

And he said: "It's funny because we play a little game before kick-off and it's like over-23s and I'm beginning to realise my time's ticking.

"It's weird being a bit old but I'm not as old as Spenny (Will Spencer). He still looks good running around though!"

Saints will now turn their focus to another home game, against Championship side Nottingham on Saturday evening.

"We've got some good fixtures in the Premiership Rugby Cup and we're looking forward to another game at home next week against Nottingham," Munga said.

"We know they're a strong Championship side so that's going to be a test, then we've got a rest week and then a good test against Coventry at their place.

"It's an exciting period for us to test the depth of our squad and test our ability in games."