'A great time to be a Saint' - James delighted to sign new deal at the Gardens
and live on Freeview channel 276
The scrum-half has established himself as an integral member of the squad since joining from Doncaster Knights in the summer of 2020.
He has so far made 69 appearances in his five seasons at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And James said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have re-signed for the club.
"It’s a great time to be a Saint, as you can see from our recent results, and given how tight-knit the squad is, it’s a very special group to be a part of.
“I still feel like I’m learning and improving all the time, and I’m really enjoying my rugby at the moment.
“A lot of that is down to the fact that there’s a coaching group here who do all they can to make you a better player each day.
“It’s such a talented squad and I have no doubt we have the ability to go on and win silverware, so I’m looking forward to giving everything I can to help the club achieve that.”