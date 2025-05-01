'A different team' - Dowson takes Saints back to Dublin for Champions Cup sequel

Saints boss Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

This weekend, Saints are heading back to Dublin for the sequel.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter

The stage will be different but much of the cast list will be the same as the black, green and gold square up to Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals for a second season in succession.

Last time, back in May 2024, Saints were edged out in agonising fashion as their stirring fightback fell just short at Croke Park.

Leinster held their nerve late on to secure a 20-17 win that sent them to the showpiece at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they were beaten 31-22 by Toulouse in extra-time.

The Irish giants are favourites to go one step further this season as they are hugely fancied to see off Saints before beating either Toulouse or Union Bordeaux Bègles in the final, which takes place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

But Saints are hoping the experience they gained from the events at Croke Park on the same weekend last year can serve them well when they take to the field at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

"The main thing we learned from that experience was how to play on the big stage," said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

"The value of that experience actually came in the (Premiership) final five or six weeks later.

"Preparing and how you think about the game, and the pressure with a big crowd in a knockout game against a very good side, that stood us in good stead and will continue to stand us in good stead.

"It gave us a huge amount of confidence to go up against a group like that in a knockout game and compete. There were loads of things we could have done better.

"From a coaching point of view, it showed us where we're at as a group in terms of how they game-planned because Leinster had a plan for Mitch (Alex Mitchell), they had a plan for our exit lineouts, had a plan for this, that and the other, and they executed that really well.

"We've got to be aware of that this year as well in terms of how thorough they were in their research of us really."

While Saints have lost the likes of Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes, Leinster have added star names such as RG Snyman and Jordie Barrett.

"I don't know if we're stronger or not, I think we're a different team, in both good and bad ways," Dowson said.

"You take away one of the best back rowers in the world in Courtney Lawes and then a couple of Saints stalwarts in Lewis Ludlam and Alex Waller - they're big losses - and we're trying to build the experience up in the pack on the back of that and we've done that throughout the season.

"At the same time, some of our players hadn't played in a game of that magnitude before and since then they've gone on to play for England, they've played in knockout games, they've travelled with England on tours.

"So from an experience point of view, we're in a stronger position across the board, but you're going to miss top quality players.

"I think they (Leinster) are probably a different team to what they were last year in terms of their personnel and how they want to play and defend."

Saints have claimed some stunning wins in the Champions Cup in recent times, prevailing in huge away games against the likes of Glasgow Warriors, Munster and Vodacom Bulls.

"We said playing in Europe is enjoyable because you get great experiences," Dowson said. "Playing at Croke Park was unbelievable. We had an Irish strength and conditioning coach who spoke about the history of Croke Park, so that hit different in terms of the history and magnitude of that occasion.

"We also wanted to play against the best players, so going to Pretoria (to face the Bulls in December) and playing against a lot of South African internationals, playing Munster here and away, you find out where you measure up.

"I appreciate it's a big challenge, but that's what we want - we want the biggest of challenges.

"We maybe haven't stepped up to the plate with regards to the Premiership so this challenge is one we're excited about, one that will test us and a great measure to see where we're at."

While Leinster have been able to put their full focus on trying to beat Saints, Dowson's men have been doing their best to improve their lowly league position in the Gallagher Premiership.

"Although we're not in the position we want to be in, we were still trying to beat Newcastle, we were still trying to beat Bristol," said Dowson, whose side are currently on a four-match winning streak in all competitions.

"From a coaching point of view, the fundamental focus was Bristol because losing and conceding a tonne of points against the best attacking team in the Premiership would not have been a good look driving into Leinster.

"We had to make sure we got our ducks in a row first, but I do think we have an understanding, having played them last year and having watched them a lot this year, of what to expect."

On Saturday, Saints will hope that Fin Smith can steer them to victory from fly-half.

The England star has produced some massive performances in the biggest of matches since joining the black, green and gold in October 2022.

And Dowson said: "If you think back to the year he's had, he's been playing week in, week out, winning the Prem, going on tour with England to then working his way through the autumn internationals to be starting in the Six Nations.

"He's played in some massive games, he's had an emotional roller coaster through the Six Nations because he came off the bench at the Aviva at the start, did well, didn't get a start until halfway through and was then given the reins.

"It's been a huge year for him emotionally and from an experience point of view, but the way he carries himself, how he thinks about the game, how mature he is, is only a positive thing.

"And he always wants more.

"The very best players who push themselves the hardest are always looking for the next thing – and that's Leinster."