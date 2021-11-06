'A dance of the desperates' as Saints go to Sale

Chris Boyd

That is because both Saints and Sale come into the game on the back of hugely disappointing defeats.

Saints were humbled at home by Leicester last Saturday, shipping seven tries in a 55-26 defeat.

And Sale didn't do much better, losing 27-14 at Worcester Warriors, who had been hammered 66-10 by Saints just eight days earlier.

Boyd knows the Sharks will be reeling from that loss, but he also knows how much his side need a response, too.

He said: "Sale are hard enough to beat up there anyway, let alone having gone away to Worcester last weekend and losing.

"We know it's a bit of a dance of the desperates this weekend.

"On Saturday up there, they will want to get their season going and we'll want to have a response to the game here at the Gardens last weekend.

"It's going to be what we'd expect it to be: tough, physical and all in."

Boyd has now had time to reflect on Saints' sobering derby-day defeat to Leicester.

And he said: "It was a tough pill to swallow on the day.

"Big occasions, big reward if you win; big occasions, big opportunity to learn if you win.