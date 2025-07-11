Rugby Artistic Swimming Club Shines at 2025 Swim England Combo Cup

With four squads competing across multiple divisions, the club continued its tradition of national excellence with a series of standout performances.

The 13–15 Division 1 team—comprising Emily Babb, Isabella Franks, Ayla King, Alice Pavlova, Isabel Strain, Ruth Ho, Sophia Myronova, Jemima Parkinson, and Daisy Jenkins, kicked off Rugby’s performances – dazzling judges with a dynamic routine set to Six and earning a well-deserved silver medal.

Matching their success, the 13–15 Division 2 team also took silver for an energetic and imaginative performance to Beetlejuice. This squad included Saranne Black, Amelie Jeary, Mellinda Bogdanova, Isobelle Watkins, Lucy Gates, Darcey Townsend, Mabel Chapman, Ruby Shepherd and Aaron Lee.

In the 12 & Under Division 2 event, Lottie Wilkins, Sophie Croft, Caitlin-Rose Smith, Amelia Storr, Elsa Gaskin, Catherine Yu, Izzy Maglione, Seren Humphry, Jessie Slater and Emily Secher— delivered a precise and energetic routine to secure yet another silver for the club.

Rounding off the day, the 15–18 Division 2 team comprising Chloe Barrett-Leafe, Rebecca Harper, Natalia Rodrigues, Sophie Henry, Georgina Stoddart, Isabella Flaig, Daisy Clark, Kara Duckett, Beatrice Banks and Poppy Jenkins gave a powerful performance to Gladiators, earning 7th place in an exceptionally competitive category, and closing the competition with impact and poise.

The Swim England Combo Cup is a prestigious national event, drawing over 30 clubs and 700+ swimmers from across the UK and traditionally marks the finale of the UK’s artistic swimming competitive season.

Head Coach Hannah Secher praised the athletes and wider club community:

“I’m incredibly proud of every swimmer who competed this weekend at this huge event. Their commitment, teamwork, and passion were evident in every routine. The support from our families and fans was phenomenal—it really lifted the team. We knew the competition would be fierce this year, and our swimmers rose to the challenge with grace and determination.”

While RASC narrowly missed defending their 2024 Combo Cup title — won in a nail-biting finish last year — the club still secured an impressive 3rd place overall in the 2025 standings, a testament to the depth of talent across all age groups.

The club extends heartfelt thanks to all coaches, volunteers, and supporters who made the weekend such a success. Full results and photos will be available soon on the RASC website and social media channels.

Masters Success Caps Off a Celebratory Weekend

Celebrations continued on Sunday 6th July, as RASC’s Masters swimmers took centre stage at the Swim England National Masters Championships, also held at Ponds Forge.

The club’s Masters Combo team Julie Bowler-Smith, Sandra Anstruther, Joyce Williams, Ruth MacCallum, Laura Bloomfield, Cathy Reekie, Annette Parker and Alison Richardson delivered a polished and expressive performance, earning a silver medal!

In the 60–69 age group duet, MacCullum and Williams impressed judges with their synchronisation and artistry, also claiming silver.

Strong performances continued with Bloomfield, who placed 4th in the 40–49 solo category, and the duet of Bowler-Smith and Anstruther, who represented the club in the 40–49 duet division.

These achievements mark a fantastic success for RASC’s Masters squad, showcasing the club’s strength and passion across all age categories.