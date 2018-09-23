Ripley urges Northants to finish with a flourish against Sussex

David Ripley has urged his Northants players to finish with a flourish when they host Sussex in their final fixture of the season this week.

The Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash starts at Northampton on Monday morning (10.30am).

Northants have struggled in all formats this season, winning just seven of their 35 matches in all competitions.

They were forced to accept a draw at Gloucestershire last week as the weather ruined their chances of a victory at Bristol.

And now Ripley wants his team to end the campaign on a high by securing their fourth Championship win of the season this week.

"We are disappointed (about what happened at Bristol) last week because we had nudged ahead in the game on the back of our bowling performance on the first day," Ripley said.

"We still had a lot to do on the final day and needed to repeat that bowling effort.

"Winning was always a bit of a long shot, but we would have backed ourselves (if the rain hadn't intervened early in the day.

"The pitch had done a bit all game and was under cover for a day, so conditions might have suited our seam attack, but we shall never know.

"We now face Sussex at home this week and it's the last chance for players to impress and sign off what we feel has been a disappointing season.

"We have played some good cricket at home and want to send ourselves off for the winter on the back of a strong four-day performance."

Northants squad to face Sussex: Wakely (c), Buck, Cotton, Curran, Hutton, Keogh, Levi, Newton, Procter, Rossington (wk), Sanderson, Thurston, Vasconcelos, Zaib.