Ripley says Steelbacks must 'show some character'

David Ripley has told his players to dust themselves down and show some character in the second half of the Vitality Blast North Group campaign.

The Steelbacks have failed to win any of their seven games so far, losing six and playing out a tie against Birmingham Bears.

Last Friday's nine-wicket defeat to Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground was the nadir.

And now they face two tricky trips later this week, to Durham Jets on Thursday and Yorkshire Vikings on Friday, as they bid to rebuild.

"I'll take some persuading that we can still qualify but we've got to dust ourselves, show some character and try to play well in the next game," said Ripley, whose side sit bottom of the North Group table.

"We'll try to win the game after that and if we get to the last game still alive, I'll buy you all a couple of beers and call it the great escape because at the moment, we don't look overly competitive.

"It's a problem for us because we have been competitive (during previous years).

"We haven't had a mass exodus of players.

"We have been without Adam Rossington and Rob Keogh but the batting has been good.

"It's not a million miles away from being a strong Northants side, but other teams have caught up a bit and you look at some of the opposition players, overseas players who they have spent money on to bring into their squads.

"Maybe that emphasis from other counties is making the competition tougher."