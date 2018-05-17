Ripley: Northants not smart enough in defeat to Foxes

David Ripley insists Northants are good enough to qualify from their Royal London One-Day Cup group, despite their opening-day defeat to Leicestershire Foxes.

The County were beaten by 72 runs on home turf as they were bowled out for just 193 in reply to the Foxes' 265 for seven.

Brett Hutton was in action for Northants

Northants had won the toss and elected the make the away side bat first, but the tactic did not pay off as Ripley's men again suffered from a lack of runs.

And the County head coach said: "We talked a good game, we had some good things in place but just didn't play smart enough cricket and didn't use our brains with the bat.

"We have quality players with the bat that should have won us that game on a decent pitch and at half-time I thought we would win.

"It is only game one thought and we have team good enough to qualify in this competition."

Rory Kleinveldt made his first appearance of the season for the County first team

Paul Horton’s third List A century set Leicestershire up for the victory.

Horton’s 103 in 126 balls guided the Foxes to a competitive total, and it was one that proved more than enough.

Northants have been badly short of runs so far this season and their poor form transcended formats as they coughed up four very weak dismissals in slipping to 124 for eight.

Graeme White and Brett Hutton shared 64 for the ninth wicket to avoid a complete humiliation.

But that was as good as it got as Northants got off to a losing start in the 50-over competition.

Their next match comes against Nottinghamshire Outlaws at Trent Bridge on Sunday (start time 11am).