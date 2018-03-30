Ribbans urges Saints to finish season on a high

David Ribbans has urged Saints to finish their season on a high by ensuring they win both of their remaining home matches.

The black, green and gold have four Aviva Premiership fixtures remaining, with trips to Leicester and Wasps sandwiched between Franklin's Gardens games against Saracens and Worcester Warriors.

Saints were beaten 25-22 at St James' Park last Saturday, with Newcastle Falcons edging out the away side thanks to 20 points from the boot of fly-half Toby Flood.

The Saints players were given the early part of this week off but will now begin preparing for the April 7 encounter against Saracens, who travel to Leinster in the Champions Cup quarter-finals this Sunday.

And Ribbans said: "It's very important for us to do better against Saracens.

"We need to get wins at home and the final two home games will be vital to try to make our home ground a fortress.

"We've had a bit of time off and we're coming back fit for Saracens."

Saints have suffered three heavy defeats to Saracens already this season.

And Ribbans said: "It's been a really tough season for us, but we've got two more home games and they are vital for us.

"We need to end the season on a bit of a high.

"We've got players leaving at the end of the season and all we can do it try to end the season on a high."

Despite Saints suffering defeat last weekend, Ribbans enjoyed the St James' Park encounter.

The lock, who lined up in the No.6 shirt, scored Saints' first try of the game.

And he said: "I've played at Twickenham but it was something completely different and very special to play at St James' Park.

"It was a good event but unfortunately we couldn't get the win, but I thoroughly enjoyed it out there.

"It's a bit different playing at six and I enjoy it.

"I just try to do my thing on the field, run around and cause a bit of trouble."

On the result, Ribbans said: "It was really disappointing.

"It was another time when we had to win and we let it slip out of our hands so the boys are really disappointed.

"Every time we scored, they got a penalty off the restart. It's something we need to look at and address on the field.

"We outscored them on tries and our discipline really let us down so it's a tough one."