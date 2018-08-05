Reinach so impressed with new Saints star Biggar

Scrum-half Cobus Reinach can't wait to line up alongside Wales star Dan Biggar at Saints this season.

Reinach has been hugely impressed with what he has seen from Biggar in training at Franklin's Gardens.

And the pair could form a formidable half-back pairing in the forthcoming season.

Reinach has won 10 caps for South Africa and impressed in spells during his first campaign in black, green and gold.

And the 28-year-old knows he can only benefit from the arrival of Biggar, who moves to Saints from Ospreys with 62 Wales caps and five British & Irish Lions appearances under his belt.

"What a player he is!" Reinach said.

"He's been showing everything he's got in pre-season. He's been running like a Kenyan, he's got a passing game, he's got a kicking game, he's got a rugby head.

"I'm really excited to play a bit with him, get our combination going and see where it goes.

"He's got so many international caps and he's been showing us why he's got them."

Following the departure of Nic Groom in early April, Reinach stepped up to be Saints' regular starting scrum-half.

He was backed up by talented youngster Alex Mitchell and the pair will be joined by former Wasps and Dragons player Charlie Davies in the No.9 department at the Gardens this season.

"Alex showed last year he's a great prospect, and still a young and up-and-coming nine," Reinach said.

"I said last year that he's got the potential to be the kind of nine he wants to be.

"He can develop into a kicking nine or an attacking nine because he's still young enough to be what he wants.

"Charlie is a bit injured at the moment, he's almost ready, but he's a big boy who looks like a back rower.

"I played against him for the Dragons here and he runs the show very well."