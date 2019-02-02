Pisi has a point to prove at Saints

When Chris Boyd arrived at Saints last summer, clean slates were handed out.

Every player had a chance to stake their claim for a starting spot, irrespective of what had gone before.

From Senior Academy players to established first-team members - everyone had to impress if they wanted to wear the black, green and gold this season.

So for Ken Pisi, sustaining a shoulder injury in just the second game of the season was particularly problematic.

He was hit with a dislocation in the win against Harlequins on September 7 and prior to last Saturday, he had been consigned to rehab work.

He was unable to make any sort of mark on the coaches while his competitors for Saints' wide berths strutted their stuff and showed what they were made of.

Tom Collins, Andrew Kellaway, Taqele Naiyaravoro and Ollie Sleightholme have all managed to shine at various times during the current campaign.

And that left Pisi frustrated, champing at the bit to get out there and prove his was worthy of a starting spot.

So, when last Saturday rolled around, the Samoan's relief was palpable.

He finally got his chance to step up and issue a reminder of his qualities.

He did so early on, making a menacing run that led to a try for James Grayson.

And though he didn't hog the headlines like players such as Cobus Reinach and Teimana Harrison, it was a quietly efficient showing from the wing.

Now he will look to make more noise in the weeks and months to come as he looks to show why he should be a regular starter at Saints.

"I've definitely got something to prove, and everyone has every week," said Pisi, who joined Saints in 2012.

"Just coming back into it, I've got heaps to prove.

"We're alive in all competitions at the moment and it's good for the squad.

"It means more game time for all the players and we can get combinations right.

"All players are vying for positions, challenging each other and getting better.

"I've just got to go in there and do me.

"The other boys have set the standard so I've just got to push them and play well."