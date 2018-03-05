PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton Saints 25 Sale Sharks 34

Saints may have worked a minor miracle in beating the big freeze to get their game played at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday - but it was Sale Sharks who ended the day celebrating.

After an army of club staff and supporters had done superbly to clear the snow off the Gardens playing surface and the areas surrounding the stadium, the Aviva Premiership clash was given the go-ahead.

But the Saints players failed to reward their efforts. with a shocking first-half display allowing Sale to race into a 31-6 lead.

There was more fight in the second half from Alan Gaffney’s men, but it wasn’t enough as they went down 34-25.

Chron photographer Sharon Lucey was at the Gardens to capture the action, and here is a selection of some of her great images.