PICTURE GALLERY: Northampton Saints 25 London Irish 17

Saints produced a stirring second-half fightback to secure a much-needed victory in the Aviva Premiership as they beat rock-bottom London Irish 25-17 at Franklin’s Gardens.

Alan Gaffney’s men looked to be heading for defeat at half-time when they trailed 14-3 following an error-strewn 40 minutes.

But they stormed out of the blocks in the second half as George North, Rob Horne and Mike Haywood all scored tries in the space of 10 minutes to get Saints back on track, and they went on to seal the win.

The victory was only Saints’ sixth of the season and keeps them 10th in the table, 11 points off the top six and 12 points off the top four.

Chron photographer Sharon Lucey was at the Gardens to capture the action, and here is a selection of her pictures.