PICTURE GALLERY: Leicester Tigers 21 Northampton Saints 27

It’s been a long time coming, but Saints finally savoured derby success at Welford Road on Saturday when they beat old foes Leicester Tigers 27-21 in the Aviva Premiership.

It was Saints’ first win in Leicester for 11 years, and meant they had claimed a league double of the Tigers for the first time since 2004.

Just a week after their Franklin’s Gardens humiliation at the hands of Saracens, tries from Ben Foden, Cobus Reinach and Ahsee Tuala, allied with 12 points from the boot of the ice-cool Stephen Myler, got the job done in style for the black, green and gold.

Chron photographer Kirsty Edmonds was at Welford Road to capture the action, and here is a selection of her images.