PICTURE GALLERY: Exeter Chiefs 31 Northampton Saints 30

There was heartbreak for Saints on Saturday as they were beaten with the last kick of the game at reigning Aviva Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs.

Alan Gaffney’s men looked to be heading for a rare win on the road, as they led for the entire second -half - at least until Exeter scored a try through Thomas Waldrom with the last play of the game, and Joe Simmonds’ conversion sealed a 31-30 win.

Saints turned in an excellent performance and had led the match 30-17 with just 10 minutes remaining, but they were unable to resist Exeter’s late charge and slipped to an agonising defeat.

Tries for Saints came from Rob Horne, Ben Foden and Harry Mallinder, and along with successful kicks from Piers Francis and Stephen Myler they looked to have done enough at Sandy Park.

But it wasn’t to be as they suffered due to Exeter’s late, late show.

Chron photographer Sharon Lucey was in Devon to capture the action, and here is a selection of her images.