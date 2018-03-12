PICTURE GALLERY: Bath 13 Northampton Saints 12

There will be no silverware lining for Saints this season after they slipped to an agonising 13-12 Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final defeat to Bath on Friday night.

On a horrible night in the west country, with rain pouring down throughout, Saints were leading 12-10 going into the final stages thanks to four penalties from the boot of Stephen Myler.

But then a moment of madness from Teimana Harrison saw the Saints forward, on his 100th appearance for the club, aim a headbutt at the home side’s Nathan Catt.

Contact was minimal, but the intent was there, and once the incident had been reviewed by the TMO, referee Adam Jones red-carded the Saints man and awarded the home side a penalty.

Bath kicked the three points to edge in front, and it was a lead they weren’t going to give up as they booked their place in the final against Exeter at Kingsholm this weekend.

