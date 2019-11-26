Your at-a-glance guide to Northants fixtures for the 2020 season

Here's your at-a-glance guide to Northamptonshire's cricket fixtures for the 2020 season.
On Tuesday morning, the ECB announced the domestic schedule for next summer, with fixtures being released the three domestic competitons, as well as the new Hundred tournament.
The County are returning to the top flight of English first-class cricket for the first time since 2015, and will begin their campaign with a trip to Edgbaston to take on neighbours Warwickshire.
David Ripley is confident his side is capable of competing in the first-class game, and believes his team are also genuine contenders for the T20 Blast and Royal London One Day Cups, which is being played at the same time as The Hundred.
Here, we break down the Northants fixtures for next summer into an easy to follow competition-by-competition, and month-by-month schedule.
Specsavers County Championship Division One fixtures
APRIL
Sunday 19th April: Warwickshirev Northamptonshire, Edgbaston
Saturday 25th April: Northamptonshire v Essex, Northampton
MAY
Friday 1st May: Northamptonshire v Kent, Northampton
Friday 8th May: Somerset v Northamptonshire, Taunton
Friday 15th May: Surrey v Northamptonshire, Woodbridge Road, Guildford
Friday 22nd May: Northamptonshire v Yorkshire, Northampton
JUNE
Sunday 14th June: Essex v Northamptonshire, Chelmsford
Sunday 28th June: Northamptonshire v Surrey, Northampton
JULY
Sunday 5th July: Northamptonshire v Lancashire, Northampton
AUGUST
Sunday 23rd August: Kent v Northamptonshire, Canterbury
Sunday 30th August: Northamptonshire v Gloucestershire, Northampton
SEPTEMBER
Tuesday 8th September: Hampshire v, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
Monday 14th September: Northamptonshire v Warwickshire, Northampton
Tuesday 22nd September: Gloucestershire v Northamptonshire, Bristol
Vitality T20 Blast group stages
MAY
Friday 29th May: Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Aigburth, Liverpool
Saturday 30th May: Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Grace Road, Leicester
JUNE
Tuesday 2nd June: Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (5.30pm), New Road, Worcester
Friday 5th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Durham Jets (6.30pm), Northampton
Sunday 7th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (2.30pm), Northampton
Thursday 11th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (6.30pm), Northampton
Friday 12th June: Yorkshire Vikings v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6.30pm), Headingley, Leeds
Tuesday 23rd June: Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (6.30pm), Edgbaston, Birmingham
Wednesday 24th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning (6.30pm), Northampton
Friday 26th June: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Notts Outlaws (6.30pm), Northampton
JULY
Friday 3rd July: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (6.30pm), Northampton
Thursday 9th July: Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Birmingham Bears (6.30pm), Northampton
Saturday 11th July: Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Derby
Sunday 12th July: Durham v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (2.30pm), Chester-le-Street
Royal London One Day Cup group games (11am start)
JULY
Sunday 19th July: Surrey v Northamptonshire, Kia Oval, London
Wednesday 22nd July: Warwickshire v Northamptonshire, Edgbaston, Birmingham
Sunday 26th July: Nottinghamshire v Northamptonshire, Gorse Lane, Grantham
Tuesday 28th July: Northamptonshire v Derbyshire, Northampton
Friday 31st July: Northamptonshire v Leicestershire, Northampton
AUGUST
Sunday 2nd August: Northamptonshire v Somerset, Northampton
Tuesday 4th August: Yorkshire v Northamptonshire, York Cricket Club, York
Sunday 9th August: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan, Northampton