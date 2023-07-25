Yorkshire seamer Dominic Leech has joined Northants on a short-term loan deal (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

And the 22-year-old goes straight into a much-changed 13-man squad for Tuesday's LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

Regular seamers Ben Sanderson and Tom Taylor have both been rested for the trip to north west, along with off-spinning all-rounder Rob Keogh, with it being revealed that all three have been carrying injuries.

Leech is a promising pace bowler whose career has been hit by injury issues to date, but he has regained full fitness this year.

He started for Yorkshire in their division two clash at Gloucestershire last month, claiming three for 78 with the ball and also hitting 32, and also featured for the Vikings in this summer's Vitality Blast.

Leech also impressed playing for Yorkshire IIs against Northants' second team when the sides met in June, claiming three for 68 in his one bowl in the match and also adding 42 with the bat.

“Dom is really keen to get stuck in with us this week and do well, I’m looking forward to watching him perform,” said head coach John Sadler.

All-rounder James Sales is also included in the squad and is set to start, while young seamers Gus Miller and George Weldon have also travelled to Manchester, along with leg-spinner Alex Russell, so the County team is going to have a fresh and youthful look about it.

With Northants cut adrift at the bottom of the Division One table with just five matches of the season remaining, Sadler has mixed things up to give regular performers a break ahead of the start of the One Day Cup next week.

Sadler says Keogh has been hampered by a back issue picked up in the Blast, while Sanderson and Taylor have both been bowling through injuries in recent weeks.

“Sando and Tommy haven’t been 100 per cent recently as they’ve both played a lot of cricket and both have niggles that we need to manage the best we can with lots of cricket to come," said the head coach.

“The 50 over comp starts soon, those games come thick and fast, and both will play a big part, so it’s about managing their workloads as best we can during a hectic schedule.”

Australian batter Sam Whiteman is included in the squad after missing the second innings of the defeat to Somerset last week to be with his wife at the birth of their child.