Yorkshire-bound Jack White says ‘time is right’ to move on from Northants

Jack White celebrates a wicket for Northants in his final appearance for the club at the County Ground in September (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jack White has defended his decision to quit Northants for Yorkshire, saying the 'time is right' to move on to the next stage of his cricketing career.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Headingley, triggering a clause in his County Ground contract that allowed him to negotiate an early release to any club playing in division one.

He had signed a new two-year Northants contract 12 months ago in November, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His departure is a huge blow for Northants, who in 2019 gave the then 27-year-old the opportunity to play first-class cricket.

Jack White took 114 first-class wickets for Northamptonshire

The club took a punt on a bowler plying his trade in Grade cricket in Australia, and on the minor counties scene with Cheshire and Cumberland, with White going on to shine for the Tudor Rose.

In his five seasons at Wantage Road, White claimed 114 first-class wickets at 25.18 apiece, with his standout season being the division one campaign of 2023 when he claimed 50 scalps.

Last summer he was beset with injury problems, playing just four times in the County Championship, and his time at the County Ground is now at an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White is now a Yorkshire player, and said: "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Northamptonshire and I’m very grateful for the opportunities and help I’ve received from everybody at the club to get where I am today.

"However, I feel the time is now right to move onto the next stage of my career

"I’ll always look back with fond memories of my time at Northampton, especially out on the field with the lads.

"I’d also like to thank the fans who have always supported me and I wish the club all the best in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his move to Headingley, White said: “I’m incredibly honoured and extremely excited to begin this new chapter with Yorkshire.

“Headingley is a special place to play and having had discussions with the coach and the leaders of the club I’m looking forward to continuing to develop my game and playing my part in achieving success for Yorkshire.”

Yorkshire's general manager of cricket Gavin Hamilton said: “We’re delighted Jack has committed his future to Yorkshire. He is a brilliant addition to the team – offering up another dimension to our bowling attack.

“He’s someone who puts in the hard work and came into the professional game at a later stage of his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is the kind of player and person who will continue to add to our dressing room, and we look forward to working with him at the club.”

White's leaving is an early blow for new head coach Darren Lehmann, who has lost one of the main spearheads of his bowling attack before he even takes up his post in February.