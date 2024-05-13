World snooker champion Kyren Wilson to show off trophy at Barratts Club in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

World Snooker champion Kyren Wilson has hailed Barratts Club in Northampton as 'one of the best in the entire country'.

And he will be heading to the Kingsthorpe Road venue to show off the Cazoo World Championship trophy on Tuesday afternoon (May 14) at 5pm, and to a big say thank you to everybody that has supported him in his career so far.

It's just over a week since Wilson saw off Jak Jones to win the world title for the first time at the Crucible in Sheffield, and he admits it has all been a bit of a whirlwind since.

The 32-year-old has been trying to get around to seeing as many people as he possibly can to say thanks for all their messages of support and congratulations, and on Tuesday he is heading to his training base at Barratts.

Kyren Wilson will be showing off the Cazoo World Snooker Championship trophy at Barratts Club in Northampton on Tuesday afternoon

A very proud son of Kettering, Wilson sees Northampton as his second home as he has used Barratts as his practice base for many years.

When not in competition, Wilson can be found working at Barratts from Monday to Friday, and he admits he owes a lot to the McManus Pub Company-owned club, the staff and the people who have backed him along the way.

"I owe a lot to Barratts for their support," said Wilson. "I am heading there on Tuesday afternoon, and I will be taking the trophy there.

"I am hoping to see a lot of people there who have supported me, and they can come and say hello and see the trophy.

"Who knows? I might even nick a cheeky hour on the table before that or afterwards!"

And he added: "Barratts is a very successful club, and a fantastic club to be a part of.

"I have always lived in Kettering, but to be honest Barratts is one of the best clubs in the entire country.

"It is head and shoulders above every other club in the area, and I want to be using the best facilities in the best places, and it just has a combination of everything that is perfect for me.

"I have a private room, they do fantastic food, lovely coffees so I have everything I need, and the atmosphere is so good in between the sessions. I just love going there.

"It is a fantastic place to go to work, and I enjoy the half-hour drive to Northampton as well.

"You feel like you are driving to work and it's down to business, so I quite like that too."