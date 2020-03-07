Worcester Warriors 10 Northampton Saints 16: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

The Sixways clock had hit 80 and Saints were staring down the barrel once again.

Yet another yellow card made their task even harder and Worcester had their tails up, smelling black, green and gold blood.

But this would not be a story with a familiar ending.

Instead, Saints, who had thrown away half-time leads in three of their previous four matches, refused to surrender.

They may have been a man down but they weren't going to fall to a fifth successive defeat.

Instead, they defended the Worcester lineout drive with all they had and turned the ball over, sparking an outpouring of relief in the away ranks.

Rory Hutchinson tried to weave his magic

It meant so much, not because of the calibre of the opposition.

In truth, you have to say the hosts looked limited, struggling to find ways through Saints, who had similar troubles in that department.

But it meant so much because of the context.

After suffering four defeats on the spin, three of which were prized from their grasp during hugely frustrating second periods, Saints could have buckled again.

Cobus Reinach made an incredible try-saving tackle on former Saints prop Ethan Waller

But they didn't.

They delivered a big defensive display, saturated with the kind of desire new coach Ian Vass will love to see.

And though they found Worcester a tough nut to crack at the other end, they had done just enough to get the job done.

And how crucial it could be.

The last thing Saints wanted was to go into their weekend off on the back of another defeat.

They needed to give their returning cavalry a platform to build on when they come back from injury and international duty.

And thanks to their spirited Sixways showing, they have done it.

They will know massive improvements in all areas, particularly discipline, must be made in the weeks and months to come.

But they should have some massive players back to help them do that.

And if this season does end in the kind of fashion they desire, they might just look back on this night at Worcester as one of their most important.

How they rated...

HARRY MALLINDER

Looked solid as he built on his fine display against Saracens with another assured showing... 7

TOM COLLINS

Was given few chances to showcase his pace and footwork in a game that was fought out in the middle of the field, and was sin-binned for the second away game in succession... 5

RORY HUTCHINSON

Hasn't quite been catching the eye as he did earlier in the season and gave away an avoidable penalty, but his classy moments are never too far away... 6

ANDY SYMONS

Seemed to be everywhere at times as he defended and attacked with real ferocity, spilling blood for the cause... 7.5

TAQELE NAIYARAVORO

Couldn't really make too much of an impact and was forced off at half-time due to an injury... 5.5

JAMES GRAYSON

Kicked well from the tee and was always probing for openings in the Worcester defence... 7

COBUS REINACH

So often catches the eye in attack, but it was in defence where he excelled in this game, making a stunning try-saving tackle on Ethan Waller... 7

FRANCOIS VAN WYK

A reasonable enough might for the prop who didn't do too much wrong... 7

MIKE HAYWOOD

Etched his name on the scoresheet, powered into tackles and also made one eye-catching run into Worcester territory... 7.5

PAUL HILL

Looks like he is really settling into a rhythm now and he was full of power and panache here... 7

ALEX COLES

Has so much potential and has shown it during a run in the first team that has given the lock vital experience... 7

LEWIS BEAN

An improved showing and one in which he again tried to show his leadership abilities... 6.5

TOM WOOD

Has put in huge shift after huge shift this season and did some good work again here... 7

LEWIS LUDLAM - CHRON STAR MAN

How good it was for Saints to have the flanker back from England? And what an impact he made in a hugely hungry display... 7.5

TEIMANA HARRISON

The all-action back row ace was full of his usual determination as he too the fight to the Warriors... 7

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

FRASER DINGWALL (for Naiyaravoro 40)

The centre came on as a winger but Worcester were able to shut him down and isolate him to stop him having a big say... 6

OWEN FRANKS (for Hill 56)

Saints didn't have it all their own way at all in the second half, but the prop did his job... 6