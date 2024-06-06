Woodford Halse racer Greg McKenzie eyes European glory after British title win

Greg McKenzie celebrates his British title win in Kings Lynn (Picture: Ant Jenkins)

Woodford Halse stock car racer Greg McKenzie will this weekend be aiming to add the European title to the British crown he won last month.

McKenzie returns to action at the Northampton Shaleway Stadium in Brafield this weekend (June 8/9) to compete in the European Championship, and he will go into that meeting in confident mood after his stunning British success.

That came at the Kings Lynn Stadium in the middle of May, where McKenzie produced a stunning performance to win the Brisca F2 British Championship for 2024.

This championship sees all 75 drivers competing in three heats and then the top 36 points scorers line up for the main race, with the top points scorer on pole position.

The cream of stock car racing took part, and it was Charlie Guinchard who lined up on pole, with four-time world champion Gordon Moodie from Scotland also near the front.

McKenzie qualified sixth, which meant he had a lot of work to do with the race being over 25 laps.

Guinchard was quickly put into the fence by Moodie which saw Charley Tomblin take the lead, with McKenzie second.

On lap three McKenzie pushed Tomblin towards the fence and took the lead, but he was now chased by Moodie.

Most of the crowd expected Moodie take the lead, but with the drive of his life McKenzie increased his advantage to hold off the Scot and take the chequered flag.

“It is like a dream, but once I got into the lead I was so determined to stay there,” said McKenzie.

“It makes it good to have beaten the world champion into second place because everyone knows how good he is.

“What makes it even better is that the trophy has been to Woodford Halse before way back in 1967 when Andy Webb won the title and my grandfather Norman was one of his mechanics way back then.