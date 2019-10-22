Wood loves being part of youthful Saints side

Tom Wood is loving life as part of a youthful Saints side.

Wood, who turns 33 on November 3, was joined in the back row by 20-year-old Alex Coles and 19-year-old JJ Tonks at Saracens on Saturday.

And it proved to be the perfect blend of youth and experience for a Saints team with an average age of under 24.

Coles, Tonks and Wood all produced massive personal performances in a huge squad effort as Saints won the Gallagher Premiership opener 27-25 at Allianz Park.

And Wood said: "I'm enjoying my rugby.

"It's exciting being out there with these youngsters.

"I was feeling a bit sore when I woke up in the morning before the game but it's actually on the pitch where I feel my best.

"The easy bit for me these days is being out on the pitch, running round and training.

"It's everything in between that I have to suffer through.

"I put everything on ice and get physio to keep me going."

Saints ended a run of six successive league defeats at the hands of Saracens last Saturday.

And Wood said: "It feels like we've been whipping boys against Saracens for a while and that rivalry we had in 2013/14, fighting at the cutting edge of the Premiership, had dissipated.

"We've been on the end of some 50-pointers three or four times on the trot.

"I know the PRC (Premiership Rugby Cup final in March) was a bit of a mixed team, not their gun team, but that win backed up by this win is fairly significant for us.

"To come away with such a young team, lots of guys making debuts, Premiership debuts and things like that, the win is significant.

"With young half-backs and young back rowers playing on the big stage against guys like that, it was really serious defence at times.

"We were in our 22 weathering a storm, with the likes of Jackson Wray, Ben Earl and Will Skelton carrying hard and guys like JJ Tonks were putting their head in the spokes and knocking people around.

"Paul Hill was brilliant and then you've got young half-backs pulling the strings. James Grayson had nerves of steel at the end there.

"It was a coming of age for those guys."