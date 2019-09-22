Wood 'delighted and humbled' as he gets set for testimonial year at Saints

Tom Wood says he is 'delighted and humbled' to have been awarded a testimonial year at Saints.

The 32-year-old joined the club from Worcester Warriors during the summer of 2010 and has gone on to become a key figure at Franklin's Gardens.



Wood has so far made 191 appearances for the black, green and gold, scoring 18 tries in the process.



He was a key member of the sensational double-winning season of 2013/14, helping the club to Premiership and European Challenge Cup glory.



And Wood will now look forward to using his testimonial year to raise funds for Restart Rugby and the Saints Foundation.



"Delighted and humbled to have been granted a testimonial in this my 10th season for @officialnorthamptonsaints," Wood wrote on Instagram.



"I have an awesome committee that have been beavering away making plans on my behalf and I’m excited to share our calendar of events and merchandise in the coming weeks.



"Please follow the testimonial account @woodyat6sand7s for updates etc. we will be supporting @saintsfdation and @restartrugby two worthy causes doing great work close to home and I hope we can raise both money and awareness in order that they can continue that work.



"Thank you all in advance and I look forward to catching up and mingling with u all throughout the season. #squadfather #milesontheclock."



The first event in Wood's testimonial year will be on November 2 as a World Cup breakfast is hosted in the Champion's Suite at the Gardens.



Wood and team-mates past and present will be in attendance to watch the World Cup final.



Fans can enjoy a breakfast with expert comment on rugby's biggest game.



Welcome drinks are from 7.30am, followed by Q&A's.



For tickets, head to https://www.tomwoodtestimonial.com/event-info/world-cup-final-breakfast