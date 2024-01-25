Wicket-keeper Lewis McManus signs contract extension to stay at Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club's vice-captain was already under contract until the end of the 2024 campaign, but has put pen to paper on a new deal that extends that stay by 12 more months.

The 29-year-old wicket-keeper, who joined Northants from Hampshire in 2022 following Adam Rossington’s departure, endured a difficult season with the bat last summer, particularly in red-ball cricket.

He played in 11 of the County's 14 Championship matches, but only managed to score 185 runs at an average of 12.33, failing to score a half-century.

That was a big drop from his performance in 2022 when he scored 410 runs at 29.28, contributing four 50s along the way.

McManus, who is a regular starter in all three formats for the County, knows his numbers have to improve, and he is confident they will do after a 'frustrating' campaign.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract at such a fantastic club with great people,” said the Poole-born player.

“After a frustrating season last year, I’m feeling really optimistic about the upcoming campaign and I’m determined, alongside the rest of my team-mates, to get this club back to division one where we belong.”

Head coach John Sadler is pleased that McManus has agreed to extend his stint at Wantage Road, and is backing the player to significantly step up his game this summer.

“Lewis is a model professional who works incredibly at his game and is a leader in the dressing room," said Sadler.

“He’s a massive part of our squad in all three formats and we’re delighted that we’ve extended his contract at the club.

“Last year was tough for him, but he’s taken himself off to India and we've made some technical changes to his game which we’re already seeing the positive signs from.