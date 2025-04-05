Weatherall glad to be back in action as he makes big impact on return against Kent

Raphy Weatherall celebrates one of his three wickets against Kent (Picture: Peter Short)

Fast bowler Raphy Weatherall was beaming after returning to action with a three-wicket haul on the first day of Northants' season opener with Kent at the County Ground on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was playing in his first competitive game since a Metro Bank One Day Cup clash with Lancashire last August, after suffering a back injury.

He has worked hard over the winter months to regain full fitness, and got his rewards as Wantage Road, claiming three for 32 in a 10-over spell as Kent were bowled out for 231 in their first innings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weatherall bowled Kent top-scorer Tawanda Muyeye and Grant Stewart , and also had Jack Leaning caught behind in an impressive performance.

Raphy Weatherall in action for Northants on Friday (Picture: Peter Short)

“It’s a great feeling to be back on the pitch after six months since playing," said Weatherall.

"There was a lot of excitement in the morning building up to the game, and then soon as I'm out on the pitch, it's just about calming yourself and just bowling how I did last year.

“There have been a few technical changes in my action, things like that, just to support my body a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was really enjoyable today and getting the wickets in styles which I didn't tend to get them last year was quite nice for me."

Talking of his success on day one, he added: "That back of a length area took off, and it was quite zippy.

"But the over pitched balls, they were put away quite well by the Kent batters, in particular (Jack) Leaning and (Tawanda) Muyeye.

"So, when I came on in my second spell, me and Proccy [Luke Procter] spoke about just pulling the length back a little bit and trying to go a bit straighter, and you'll get a bit more reward from that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weatherall my have work to do with the bat on day two, as Northants were then reduced to 118 for seven in reply to Kent's total, with Rob Keogh the only man to make any progress with an unbeaten 53.

Kent top-scorer Muyeye hailed his team's bowling performance, on what he revealed was a tricky playing surface.

“It was hard work, but it was quite rewarding to get some runs," said the Kent man. "It was probably worth more than 70 on that pitch. But I enjoyed myself.

“I think initially it was disappointing to be bowled out. But I think when we went on to bowl on that pitch, we realised that 230 is probably 300 on there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a batting group, obviously, it's not ideal to get 230 but I think for this pitch, it's a pretty decent score."

On hitting back strongly with the ball, he added: "I think that's the best performance I've seen in a very long time from our bowlers.

"Just from the get-go, everyone just seemed to pretty much be bouncing off each other and just working hard together as a group.

"I think it's been a long time since we've been together on the pitch and bringing all the energy together. So that was pretty fun, being around the bowlers when they're bowling like that."

Play resumes on Saturday at 11am.