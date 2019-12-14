We want to write our own history in Dublin, says Saints star Ludlam

Lewis Ludlam says Saints want to write their own history in Dublin this evening.

On this day six years ago, the black, green and gold marched into the Aviva Stadium and snatched a stunning 18-9 success.

Jamie Elliott's last-gasp score put the seal on an incredible win against a Leinster team who had triumphed 40-7 at Franklin's Gardens on the previous weekend.

Saints face a similar scenario this time round following Leinster's 43-16 victory at the Gardens last Saturday.

But Ludlam insists he and his team-mates are not looking back to 2013 for inspiration, instead stressing that Chris Boyd's side want to make their own mark in the record books.

"We're very much a new side and we're trying to create our own history," said Ludlam, who starts at No.8.

"That (the win in 2013) is in the past but we're going to give it a good shot this weekend and we fully back ourselves.

"It's the reason we play the game, to challenge ourselves against the best.

"They're one of the best, they're up there, but we back ourselves.

"When we play to our best we can beat anyone and it's going to be an interesting occasion.

"It's something I'm really looking forward to."