Wanderers to start their season against Wasps

The Wanderers will start their season with a home fixture against Wasps in the Premiership Rugby Shield.

The game against the Coventry-based club will take place on Monday, November 25 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Another home game will then follow, against Gloucester, before the Saints second string make the short trips to Leicester Tigers and Worcester Cavaliers in rounds three and four.

With Sale Jets also in the Northern pool and return fixtures on the schedule, Wanderers have plenty of tasty match-ups ahead of them when the Shield campaign gets underway.

And having reached the knock-out stages for the past four seasons, Saints Academy head coach Mark Hopley has high hopes for the club’s ambitious youngsters again this season.

“The club wants to win every piece of silverware available to us, but while we’ve had plenty of success in this competition in recent years this is a totally new squad and we are starting afresh,” said Hopley.

“The Shield competition is a vital part of our schedule and was a great platform for both young players and those looking to return to match fitness last season.

“Northampton supporters have always really got behind the Wanderers and we’ve got another lively, young bunch of lads for them to watch progress this season – we’re excited to run out in front of a partisan Franklin’s Gardens crowd again, and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.”

As ever, season ticket holders will enjoy free entry to all home Wanderers fixtures in 2019/20.

Wanderers’ Premiership Rugby Shield fixtures 2019/20

Monday, November 25: Northampton Wanderers v Wasps A (Franklin’s Gardens, 7.30pm)

Monday, December 16: Northampton Wanderers v Gloucester United (Franklin’s Gardens, 7.30pm)

Monday, December 23: Leicester Tigers v Northampton Wanderers (Loughborough University, 7.30pm)

Monday, December 30: Worcester Cavaliers v Northampton Wanderers (Sixways, 7.30pm)

Monday, January 20: Northampton Wanderers v Sale Jets (Franklin’s Gardens, 7.30pm)

Monday, March 23: Gloucester United v Northampton Wanderers (Kingsholm, 7.30pm)

Monday, April 6: Northampton Wanderers Leicester Tigers (Franklin’s Gardens, 7.30pm)

Monday, April 13: Sale Jets v Northampton Wanderers (Heywood Road, 7.30pm)

Monday, April 20: Northampton Wanderers v Worcester Cavaliers (Franklin’s Gardens, 7.30pm)

Monday, May 4: Wasps A v Northampton Wanderers (Ivor Preece Field, Broadstreet, 7pm)

Premiership Rugby Shield knock-out dates

Monday, May: 25: Semi-finals

Monday, June 1: Final