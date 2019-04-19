Wanderers make six changes as they square up to Tigers

James Grayson will skipper the Wanderers as they bid to book their place in the Premiership Rugby Shield semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints second string are up against local rivals Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens (kick-off 1pm).

And Grayson starts at fly-half in a team that also includes the likes of Andrew Kellaway and Tom Collins.

The Wanderers have made six changes to the side that won against Newcastle Falcons last time out, with Ken Pisi and Connor Tupai starting in the backs.

Toby Trinder, Karl Garside, and Lewis Bean all come into the tight five, and Alex Coles starts at flanker.

The Wanderers, who are second in the Northern Conference, need just a single point to book their place in the final four, with a trip to Exeter Chiefs or Saracens lying in wait.

Will Evans will captain Tigers, who have named a side that also includes former Saints forwards Campese Ma'afu and Ross McMillan.

Argentina prop Gaston Cortes starts alongside Ma'afu and McMillan in an experienced front row.

Wales Under-20s captain Tommy Reffell has been named at blindside flanker, with Fred Tuilagi starting at No.8.

Tonga international Valentino Mapapalangi starts in the second row, while Clayton Blommetjies, who recently joined the club from Scarlets, has been named on the left wing.

Two experienced members of the senior squad, Sione Kalamafoni and Premiership players' player of the year Telusa Veainu, are among the replacements.

Wanderers: Emery; Pisi, Kellaway, Strachan, Collins; Grayson (c),Tupai; Trinder, Newman, Garside; Jubb, Bean; Coles, Onojaife, Eadie.

Replacements: Taylor, Davis, Ford-Robinson, Uru, Davies, Worley, Freeman.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Gilliland, Creed, Bitirim, Blommetjies; Hardwick, Law; Ma'afu, McMillan, Cortes; Gray, Mapapalangi; Reffell, Evans (c), Tuilagi.

Replacements: Harding, Dimen, Feao, Smith, Kalamafoni, Findlay, Costelow, Veainu.