Wanderers discover Premiership Rugby Shield semi-final opponents

The Wanderers have discovered who they will face in the semi-finals of the Premiership Rugby Shield following Saracens Storm's win at Exeter Braves on Monday afternoon.

The Sarries second string secured a superb 51-26 victory at Sandy Park to secure a home tie in the final four.

And they will welcome the Wanderers in the shoot-out for a place in the showpiece, with the game scheduled to take place on Monday, May 6.

The Wanderers booked their spot in the semi-finals with a 38-28 victory against Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens.

And they will now be on the road as they look to keep their bid to claim a third successive crown alive.

Southern Conference runners-up Exeter will go to Northern Conference winners Newcastle Falcons in the other semi-final.