Wanderers bag bonus-point win against Wasps A

Connor Tupai scored twice as the Wanderers started their Premiership Rugby Shield campaign with a 26-22 win against Wasps A at Franklin's Gardens on Monday night.

Impressive duo Ryan Olowofela and Tommy Freeman also dotted down for the Saints second string, who produced some typically tidy attacking moves.



Wasps did go ahead in the first half, turning on the power to send Henry Clement and skipper Gabriel Oghre over.



But the Wanderers took control at the start of the second period, carving Wasps apart twice in quick succession.



Owain James made it interesting when he cut the gap to four points, but the Wanderers replacements kept energy levels high to ensure their side earned the bonus-point victory.



Wanderers: Freeman; Gillespie, Strachan, Mathews, Olowofela; Grayson (c), Tupai; Trinder, Hughes, Garside; Coles, Onojaife; Tonks, Newman, Uru.

Replacements: McNulty (Coventry), Prowse (Coventry), Iyogun, Bean, Cox (Nottingham), Eadie, J Mitchell, Povey (Coventry).



Wasps A: James; Williams, Anderson, Neal, Bacon; Searle, Clement; Harris, Oghre (c), Toomaga-Allen; Cardall, Vukasinovic; Morris, Tunney, Curran.

Replacements: Brown (Yorkshire Carnegie), West, Alo, Vickers, Onyeama-Christie, Green (Yorkshire Carnegie), Atkinson, Jardine.

