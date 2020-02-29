Waller's season over as Boyd gives injury updates after Saracens defeat

Chris Boyd has revealed that Alex Waller will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, but allayed fears over the problem Dan Biggar picked up against Saracens.

Co-captain Waller suffered an Achilles injury during training in the week and will not play again during this campaign.

Dan Biggar

Biggar was forced off during the first half of the 27-21 defeat to Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

And after the game, Saints boss Boyd gave injury updates on the duo.

On Waller, Boyd said: "He snapped his Achilles tendon in training on Thursday.

"It was very innocuous but unfortunately his season is finished.

"It's the vagaries of any sport, let alone a contact sport.

"I think he's been playing really well this year, and leading the team really well.

"One minute he's doing that, the next he's waiting to go for surgery."

On Biggar, Boyd said: "I don't think it is (a bad injury).

"He's hyperextended his leg in a collision and he seems to be moving relatively okay.

"I don't think he's got any major structural damage from what I'd led to believe so it's one of those ones where we'll wait and see."