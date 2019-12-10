Waller insists Saints have the belief to win at Leinster

Alex Waller insists no team is invincible.

And the Saints co-captain has confidence that his team can turn the tables on unbeaten Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Irish giants stormed to a seven-try 43-16 success at Franklin's Gardens last weekend.

It was a result that put them in control of Pool 1, with Leinster now sitting five points clear or second-placed Saints.

But Waller has stressed that his side do not fear a trip to Dublin this weekend.

And he said: "We've got belief in the squad.

"We didn't quite get it right last weekend, but you look at the talent we've got and it's there.

"There's a uniqueness to these double-headers and we go straight in again.

"There doesn't need to be too much analysis because we've seen Leinster close up last weekend so we can get bodies right and look at where we went wrong.

"The major thing this week is that we lost that game last weekend due to our lack of accuracy and discipline.

"We put in a really good performance in the first half and it's about tightening up that second-half performance.

"If we do that, it can be a much closer game."

Waller started for Saints when they bounced back from a 40-7 home defeat to Leinster to win 18-9 at the Aviva Stadium on the following weekend.

And when asked what the current side can emulate from that memorable week in December 2013, Waller said: "There's going to be no big Churchillian-style speeches.

"We just need to look at the facts, where we went wrong and work on it.

"No team is invincible, it's just trying to find out what can unlock it.

"We had a bit of a blip last weekend but we're not overly negative and the scoreline doesn't reflect the effort we put in.

"I'm very proud of the boys and there are some tune-ups we can do.

"I'm confident we can do it."