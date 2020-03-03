Wales coach Warburton gives injury update on Saints star Biggar

Wales remain hopeful that Dan Biggar will be able to start against England in the Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.

And that will come as good news for Saints after the fly-half was forced off after just 20 minutes in the game against Saracens last weekend.

Biggar went up to gather a high ball and did so brilliantly, but he appeared to have landed awkwardly and looked in a lot of pain.

But Saints boss Chris Boyd said after the match that the injury was not as severe as it seemed, stating that Biggar had hyperextended his knee but not suffered any structural damage.

Biggar headed back to link up with Wales after the game at Franklin's Gardens..

And on Tuesday afternoon, Wales coach Sam Warburton said: "He's looking good.

"The initial signs are positive. He doesn't need a scan. It puts our team selection on hold for a while because we have to wait to see how he turns up tomorrow.

"He's going to train and do stuff with the physios. But everyday so far, the feedback from the physios has been good, he's had a really good response to the stages of physio.

"He's ticking all the boxes he needs to. He's on a good course so, hopefully, with no hiccups, we'll have some good news. There are no guarantees but we're confident at this stage.

"There's a hurdle every day, the training becomes gradually more intense and will climax towards the end of the week. So if he can pass that, then all good. We're taking it day by day but the first two days have been all good.

"I presume they would wait for a player like Dan. That's where having a six-day turnaround from club rugby is a tough one.

"But in a game of this magnitude and a player of his importance – you wouldn't wait until matchday, I think players like to wake up matchday and know what the squad will be.

"I don't know to be honest but I think we'll have a conclusive answer by Friday morning."