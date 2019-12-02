Vote for your Northampton Saints team of the decade

It's time to vote for your Saints team of the decade.

From Soane Tonga'uiha to Samu Manoa, from Chris Ashton to Cobus Reinach - the men from Franklin's Gardens have had some special players during the past 10 years.

And now it's your chance to pick your favourite 15.

The only criteria is that every member of your team must have played in at least one competitive match between January 1, 2010 and the present day.

You have until December 31, 2019 to submit your best Saints side, and you can do so in a couple of ways.

You can tweet sports writer Tom Vickers (@wherestommyv) or send him an email via tom.vickers@jpimedia.co.uk to have your say.

The Saints team of the decade will be announced on our website on New Year's Day 2020.

So get thinking and sending!