Vitality Blast form rewarded as Steelbacks bowlers Sanderson and Scrimshaw get Hundred calls

Northants Steelbacks pace bowlers Ben Sanderson and George Scrimshaw have received wildcard call-ups for The Hundred next month.

The pair have enjoyed excellent campaigns for Northants in the Vitality Blast, sitting second and fourth respectively in the 2025 wicket-taking charts, and they have been rewarded with Hundred calls.

Each Hundred team had two squad selections remaining which they could fill with top performers from the Blast and domestic cricket, and the pair's form for the Steelbacks has seen them get the nod.

Sanderson, who has claimed 24 wickets this season at 15.91, gets his first Hundred recognition at the age of 36 and has been selected by Trent Rockets, with Scrimshaw, who has claimed 23 wickets at 19.43 this summer and has previously played for Welsh Fire, heading south to play for the Oval Invincibles.

Sanderson will join Steelbacks skipper David Willey in the Rockets squad, with the fourth Northants player involved in the tournament, Saif Zaib, turning out for Welsh Fire.

Northants issued a brief statement on the Sanderson and Scrimshaw's Hundred selection, writing: "Ben Sanderson and George Scrimshaw have both been chosen as Vitality Wildcard Picks for The Hundred. Congratulations, lads!"

The selection means Northants are now set to be without four senior players for their Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign that starts with a trip to Lancashire on August 5.

The other wildcard picks include the likes of Jimmy Anderson, who will play for Manchester Originals at the age of 43 after making his return to the T20 action this summer with Lancashire, and Rocky Flintoff.

Flintoff hasn't actually played in the Blast as he has been turning out for England Under-19s against India, but he will play for a Northern Superchargers team that is coached by his dad and former England all-rounder Andrew.

Meanwhile, former Lancashire and England fast bowler Glenn Chapple has been brought in as the club’s interim bowling coach following the departure of Rory Kleinveldt.

A brief release on the appointment said: “We're pleased to announce that Glen Chapple has joined Northamptonshire as interim bowling coach until the end of the month.”

Chapple , who is also a former Lancashire head coach, was part of the Steelbacks coaching team for the two Blast wins over Derbyshire Falcons and Birmingham Bears last weekend.