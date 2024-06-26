Vasconcelos admits late wickets a frustration for Northants at Glamorgan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ricardo Vasconcelos was left frustrated as two late wickets saw Northants pegged back in their battle to save their LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two clash at Glamorgan.

Having started their second innings in Cardiff 211 runs in arrears, the County looked in great shape as they reached 211 for two, with Vasconcelos unbeaten on 99.

But the Northants opener was then pinned lbw by spinner Mason Crane a run short of his ton, and with Rob Keogh falling for a duck to the same bowler a ball later, the County were suddenly effectively nought for four and back in trouble.

Skipper Luke Procter (55no) and Lewis McManus (19no) then saw Northants to the close at 236 for four, a lead of just 25.

Ricardo Vasconcelos hit 99 for Northants against Glamorgan (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It means the County will still have survival on their minds at the start of day four, when they could have been in something approaching control without those late blows.

“We were on top there if we go into the close of the day still two down and in a position to dictate on day four,” said Vasconcelos.

“Those two wickets just peg us back a little bit and we need to fight to get a partnership going and then we can decide what we want to do from there.

“Those two wickets take some time out of the game from our point of view.”

It was a good fightback from Northants after allowed Glamorgan to post 490 all out having been 374 for eight - that last two wickets putting on 116 as the County’s young bowling attack struggled to wrap things up.

“Four day cricket ebbs and flows,” said Vasconcelos.

“We had a tough morning and tough afternoon on Monday as well, but it is going to happen with a pretty inexperienced bowling attack.

“The way they stuck at it and kept going, you can’t fault any of their efforts throughout that bowling display.”

Former England leg-spinner Crane was delighted with his team’s effort, and feels they are in the box seat to record a victory on Wednesday.

“We are in a strong position,” declared Crane.

“I thought we deserved a few more wickets than we got there.

“But we will turn up with a really good chance to win the game so at the start of the game we would definitely have taken this.

“I thought we were in a really good position at the start of the day.

“We saw on the first couple of days this pitch was a real nipper so for the lads to get nearly 500 on that was a great effort.

“When we started our bowling efforts 200 ahead you are always going to be in a strong position. We still are in a strong position.

“We can turn up on Wednesday and win the game.”