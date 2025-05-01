Triple squad boost for Northants as they head to leaders Leicestershire

South Australia pace bowler Harry Conway is set to make his Northants debut at Leicestershire on Friday

Ben Sanderson is in line to make his first appearance of the season for Northants in their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash against leaders Leicestershire at Grace Road on Friday (11am).

And Darren Lehmann's squad has been further boosted by the arrival of Australian pace bowler Harry Conway, who plays the first game of a four-match stint, and the return on loan of leg-spinner Calvin Harrison.

All three could be in line to start against the Foxes, after Lehmann named a squad of 12 for the short trip across the county border.

Dropping out from the group that travelled for the draw at Derbyshire are Dom Leech and Raphy Weatherall.

Key seamer Sanderson has been unable to play in the opening three matches of the red ball campaign due to a knee problem, but he bowled 21 overs in the second team's match against Leicester IIs at Kibworth earlier this week.

South Australian seamer Conway arrived in the UK last weekend and trained and netted with his new team-mates at Wantage Road in midweek.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 7in, Conway carries a big threat with his pace and bounce, and during his career he has represented Australia Under-19s, Adelaide Strikers and New South Wales, and now plays his cricket for South Australia after a switch in 2022.

In first-class cricket career, Conway has claimed 119 wickets, including best match figures of 10 for 56 against Queensland.

He has taken his wickets at an average of 28.86, with an impressive economy rate of 2.65. His strike-rate is a wicket every 65 balls bowled.

Conway last played red ball cricket in November, with his most recent match a 50-over clash for SA against Western Australia in February.

Harrison's return is also a welcome one, and he has agreed a fresh two-match loan at the County Ground from Nottinghamshire, meaning he is available the clash with the Foxes and next week's home date with Lancashire (May 9).

Leicestershire, who have won two and drawn two of their four matches to date to sit top of the division two table.

Northants squad v Leicestershire: Procter (capt), Bartlett, Broad, Conway, Guthrie, Harrison, Keogh, McManus, Sales, Sanderson, Vasconcelos, Zaib