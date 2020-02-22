Trip to Exeter is as tough as it gets for Saints

Chris Boyd says Sunday's trip to Exeter Chiefs is 'as tough an assignment as you can get'.

Saints travel to the Gallagher Premiership table-toppers for a meeting between two teams harbouring title hopes.

But the black, green and gold do not have a good recent record at Sandy Park, having lost their past eight games at the ground.

Saints have not won at Exeter since February 2014, during the season Northampton won the Premiership and European Challenge Cup.

And Boyd said: "I don't know whether it's geographical or whatever, but generally Sandy Park is considered a pretty tough place to play.

"It's a long haul for us and they're a good side who play really well in their conditions.

"It's as tough an assignment as you can get."

Saints lost twice at Exeter in the space of as many weeks at the end of last season.

They were beaten 40-21 on the final day of the regular season and then 42-12 in the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-final on the following weekend.

So how much can Saints learn from those matches ahead of this Sunday's return to Sandy Park?

"Probably nothing because it's different personnel for them, different personnel for us," Boyd said.

"Their game has evolved a little bit and probably so has ours.

"Everyone knows the Exeter blueprint and everyone knows the Northampton blueprint so it's just a matter of some fine tweaking for the day and then going out and putting a good display out on the field."

Saints go into the game having lost back-to-back home games, against London Irish and Bristol Bears.

The forward pack has been depleted by injuries and international call-ups.

But Boyd said: "We're still trying to build depth in our squad so we've got some youngsters and inexperienced guys in our squad, which everyone has, but it's no excuse.

"But when you get a bunch of injuries or lack of availability because of the Six Nations, you sometimes get them particularly in one area, like for us in the locks, and you have to dig deep down into your roster.

"It's a really good opportunity for those youngsters and inexperienced guys to get game time, but when you put too many together, it has an impact on your experience and that has an impact on your calmness and ability to cope under pressure.

"It's a bit of a flow-on but we've got to start accumulating a few more points."