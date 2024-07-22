Ticket details announced for Steelbacks' home Vitality Blast quarter-final with Somerset

David Willey will lead the Steelbacks into their Blast quarter-final with Somerset on September 5

Tickets for the Steelbacks' huge Vitality Blast quarter-final with title holders Somerset go on sale to lifetime members and season-ticket holders from midday today (July 22).

Tickets for the match at the County Ground on Thursday, September 5 (6.30pm) will then go on general sale to all supporters from 10am on Wednesday (July 24).

The club announced the details on Monday morning, with tickets priced at £25 in advance for adults and £9 for juniors.

The Steelbacks are targeting a first appearance at Finals Day since they last won the competition in 2016, and they secured a home quarter-final thanks to their stunning four-wicket success at Lancashire Lightning on Friday night.

It is the first time the club has claimed a home tie in the last eight since they saw off Middlesex on their way to that title success in 2016.

"Hospitality packages will be available for this fixture and details of packages are available at nccc.co.uk/tickets/hospitality/vitality-blast/

"If you would like to book a package for this match, please email [email protected].

"Spread the word and help us to fill The County Ground for this huge game!"

Northants, who were 58-run winners over Norfolk in their 50-over friendly clash on Sunday, begin their Metro Bank One Cay Cup campaign on Wednesday when they host Derbyshire at the County Ground (11am).

At Norfolk, George Bartlett hit a brilliant 128 from 99 balls as the Steelbacks posted 312 all out, with Lewis McManus making 50 from 47.

The home side were then restricted to 254 for eight in reply, with Saif Zaib claiming two for 30.

After Wednesday's clash with Derbyshire, Northants travel to Southampton to take on Hampshire on Friday and then go to to the Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett to play Middlesex on Monday (July 29).