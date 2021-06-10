Three British Middle Distance Champions for Octavian Droobers

.

Octavian Droober Orienteering Club members competed at in two events in the Lake District: British Middle Distance 2021 Championships, staged at Summerhouse Knott, and in the 2021 Northern Championships at High Dam near Newby Bridge.

Three Club members achieved the great accolade of becoming a British Champion – Max Straube-Roth won the M12 title in 21.29mins on the 1.8km course with 110 metres of climb, Alistair Landels was 1st in 38.13mins in the M50 class 3.9km course with 265 metres of climb, Kirsten Strain 1st in the W35 class taking 39.07mins on the 3.6km course

In the M21 class 5th place went to Nathan Lawson in 36.33mins, 7th William Gardner 38.09mins and 10th was Duncan Birtwistle 39.22mins running on the 4.8km course with 295 metres of climb. Other top ten finishers were Barry Elkington 6th in the M65 class, Peter Carey 5th M75, Trevor Simpson 2nd M80, Anne Straube 4th W45, Liz Phillips 10th W55, Sheila Carey 2nd W75 and Hilary Simpson 3rd W80.

Northern Championships results: William Gardner was top finisher in 101.22mins on the M21 Elite long 14km course with a staggering 650 metres and Nathan Lawson 7th in 111.21mins, Alistair Landels did the double winning the M50 Long class taking 68.49mins on the 8.3km course with 360 metres of climb and so did Kirsten Strain winning the W35 Long 6.3km course in 64.49mins. Hilary Simpson was 1st on the W80 course taking 93.19mins

Top ten places: Barry Elkington just missed out coming 2nd in 66.47mins a minute behind the winner of the M65 Long 5.7km course, Trevor Simpson 3rd on the M80 course, Adam Landels 8th on the M12A 2.9km course, Anne Straube 6th on the W45 Long 5.7km course and Sheila Carey 2nd on the W75 Long 3.4km course.