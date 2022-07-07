There's no stopping Weedon's teenage boxing ace Louey

There’s no stopping Weedon boxing ace Louey Harper.

The Weedon Boxing Academy champ now holds the title of Hull Box Cup 2022 Champion to add to his collection.

Louey, 14, from Daventry, is thrilled with his latest win.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louey with head coach Aaron Hill (left) and Darren Swain (right).

The three-day summer Box Cup took place in Hull last weekend.

Mum Samantha said: “I'm one proud mum right now.

“It was a nail-biting time, but Louey came through once again like he always does. He gives 110 percent every time and brings something that no one else can. That is what makes him very special; he has a natural talent, he’s a superstar.”

Louey has now won three championship belts at just 14 years old and 66-68kg, fighting the best in the UK to win the competition.

There's no stopping Louey.