There's no stopping Weedon's teenage boxing ace Louey

There’s no stopping Weedon boxing ace Louey Harper.
The Weedon Boxing Academy champ now holds the title of Hull Box Cup 2022 Champion to add to his collection.
Louey, 14, from Daventry, is thrilled with his latest win.
The three-day summer Box Cup took place in Hull last weekend.
Mum Samantha said: “I'm one proud mum right now.
“It was a nail-biting time, but Louey came through once again like he always does. He gives 110 percent every time and brings something that no one else can. That is what makes him very special; he has a natural talent, he’s a superstar.”
Louey has now won three championship belts at just 14 years old and 66-68kg, fighting the best in the UK to win the competition.
“We are all so proud of everything Louey has achieved so far and we are excited to see what comes next,” added Samantha.