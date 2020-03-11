There was never any panic at Saints, says prop Paul

Paul Hill says there was never any panic at Saints during their recent losing streak.

The black, green and gold had lost four successive matches before squaring up to Worcester Warriors at Sixways last Friday night.

But they ended their barren run by beating the Warriors 16-10 in a tense Gallagher Premiership clash.

It kept Saints in the top four ahead of their next game, against Wasps at Franklin's Gardens on March 21.

And when asked whether there was a feeling of relief after the win at Worcester, Hill said: "I wouldn't say it's relief - relief implies we were in a rut, but we were never in a rut.

"We're a positive group of lads, no one started flapping, we were calm going into the game and it was business as usual.

"We wanted to be happy with our performance and happy with the result, and we were."

Mike Haywood's try and 11 points from the boot of James Grayson proved enough at Sixways last week, despite yellow cards for Tom Collins and Sam Matavesi.

And tighthead prop Hill, who started the game, said: "It was a frustrating game for both teams because there were a lot of opportunities left out there.

"There was a lot of dropped balls, it was quite slippy conditions and the ball was quite greasy.

"We were just glad to come away with a win, especially away from home.

"For us, it was about coming away and being confident in ourselves."

Centre Andy Symons was named BT Sport's man of the match, but there were several strong performances for Saints, including that of Hill.

"A few individuals put their hand up and I'm glad to get my hands on the ball more nowadays," he said.

"Symo had an excellent game, Woody again put in an outstanding performance - he's been a real enforcer for us this season.

"A lot of boys put their hands up individually.

"We might not have gelled as a team, but some individuals could walk away proud of their performance."