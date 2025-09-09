Teenager Ramesh so proud as he makes instant impression on first-class debut for Northants

Nirvan Ramesh faces the media after making his debut for Northants against Glamorgan on Monday

Teenager Nirvan Ramesh was beaming with pride after making his first-class debut for Northants against Glamorgan at the County Ground on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old off-spinner's introduction to four-day cricket was the bright spot on another difficult day for Northants in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two, with Glamorgan racking up 367 for four to take early control of the contest.

Asa Tribe ended the day unbeaten on 181, but there would have been no smile wider than that of Ramesh at the close of play, the youngster having bowled 11 overs and claimed one for 33 on his debut - snaring the wicket of Colin Ingram for 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a youthful Northants side that took to the field, with pace bowler Ben Whitehouse also being handed a first-class debut, with Ben Sanderson rested ahead of Blast Finals Day and Yuzvendra Chahal having returned home for personal reasons.

Northants started well, reducing the Welshmen to 164 for five, but the visitors powered on from there to finish on top.

But it was still a day to remember for Ramesh, who was only brought into the Northants Academy at the start of this summer, signing a rookie contract in July, and he said: “It was a great day, to be honest, the second I got to bowl was brilliant.

"I’ve wanted to do that for a long time. It's probably not gone as well as the boys wanted it to do, but we still fought on a tough day out there."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on that first wicket, with Ingram miscuing to hand Luke Procter a simple catch, Ramesh added: "I was just trying to focus on hitting the stumps and trying to build as much pressure

as possible, and also the backing Proccy had in me to bring me on before lunch, was great.

"He's backed me all the way and been really helpful and really great to me. And I value it greatly.

"The wicket was a great moment for all the work I’ve put in, all the work these guys have put in, just to do it for me, my family and my coaches was a privilege."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramesh, who played two games in the Metro Bank One Day Cup last month, became the third youngest Northants first-class debutant since 1945, behind only team-mate Saif Zaib and Peter Willey - who was also at the game, watching on from the boundary.

Asked if he was aware of that, he said: “No, not really. I just want to try and do my best and contribute as much as I can for us to get the win in this game.

"But the boys have been really supporting me throughout since I've joined. It's been a great experience.

“It's all down to the coaches and their belief and trust they’ve put in me and how they’ve backed me and helped me along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really grateful for all of them. I was only in the academy for four months, so it's been a bit of a jump. It's been very enjoyable.

“All thanks and credit to Boof (Darren Lehmann) and Whitey (Graeme White) for all the faith they’ve put in me and the guidance they've given me. I've been here for quite a short time, it's been enjoyable.

“It's an honour to represent this county, and an honour to be playing for the same club as some of the greats like Anil Kumble.

"This club has had some great spinners, so hopefully I can keep plugging away and get close to them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramesh will now be hoping he can have an impact on day two at Wantage Road on Tuesday as Northants look to get back into the game, although he knows that won't be easy.

"It's pretty tough out there," admitted the teenager. "I thought Tribe batted really well but we hit our lengths really well.

"We fought hard in the field and it just didn't really go our way, but we’ll be back strong.”

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore