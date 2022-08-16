Taylor returns as Steelbacks aim to maintain One Day Cup hopes

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Taylor returns to the Steelbacks squad having missed the past three matches

Taylor has missed the past three matches on paternity leave following the birth of his first child, but he is back on playing duty for a game the County have to win to maintain any chance of claiming a place in the quarter-finals.

The top three qualify for the knockout stages, with the group winners going straight into the semi-finals, and those finishing second and third playing off with the second and third teams in the other group for a place in the last four.

As it stands, Northants are fifth in the Group B table having won two and lost three of their matches so far - the latest of those defeats coming against Kent at Canterbury on Sunday.

With six points still up for grabs, the Steelbacks are three points adrift of second-placed Lancashire - who they play in their next game at Blackpool on Friday - and two points behind third-placed Yorkshire, although they have played a game less.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also a point behind fourth-placed Essex.

Leaders Hampshire, with five wins out of five, already look well set to finish top of the pile.

Northants, meanwhile, have to target three wins out of three and hope it will be enough.

One thing in the County's favour is two of their final three group games are at the County Ground, where they have won two out of two in the competition so far, seeing off Essex and 2021 winners Glamorgan.

The first is Wednesday's showdown with a Worcestershire side that have lost five out of five and sit rock bottom of the table.

John Sadler's men then travel for what could be a crunch at Lancashire on Friday before hosting Derbyshire in the final group match next Tuesday.

Will Young once again captains the Steelbacks, while Rob Keogh is rested along with seam bowler Jack White