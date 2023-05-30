Bears batter Sam Hain has been in brilliant form so far this season

The Edgbaston side have won three out of three in the Vitality Blast so far this season, and skipper Alex Davies will be aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start at Wantage Road.

Davies is currently skippering in the side in the absence of Moeen Ali, who played in the IPL Final on Monday.

Former Steelbacks batter Paul Stirling will not be involved as he has joined up with Ireland ahead of the Test match against England at Lord's, while Chris Woakes has joined up with Ben Stokes' men.

The Bears have so far beaten Yorkshire Vikings, Leicestershire Foxes and Lancashire Lightning, who were bowled out for just 98 in Birmingham on Monday afternoon on their way to a seven-wicket loss.

That was built around the bowling of a quartet of spin bowlers, including Australian white ball specialist Glenn Maxwell. Also bowling off-spin was Dan Mousley, while there was left-arm spin from Danny Briggs and left-arm wrist spin from Jake Lintott.

Seamers Craig Miles and Ed Barnard were unused on the day.

Briggs is the Bears' leading wicket-taker so far this season with seven victims, while top of the run charts is the ever-dangerous Sam Hain who is averaging 156 at a strike-rate of 158.

He has already scored two half-centuries with a top score of 83 not out.

Davies has seemingly done most things right as he stands in as captain, aside from calling heads or tails.

“I’ve lost three out of three tosses, but won three games, so I’ll try and keep that up," said the former Lancashire man.

"The Steelbacks have some big hitters in their ranks and we know the challenge they’ll pose, especially at home.

“We have got to keep building on this momentum, whilst adapting to what’s in front of us."

The Bears, who are coached by former Northants seam bowler Mark Robinson, are without overseas pace bowler Hassan Ali who is sidelined with an ankle injury.