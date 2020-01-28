T20 legend Kieron Pollard delighted to be joining Northants Steelbacks for eight-game stint

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard says signing for Northants Steelbacks for an eight-game stint in this summer's Vitality T20 Blast is 'a wonderful opportunity'.

The 32-year-old all-rounder is a legend in the world of T20 cricket, having played an incredible 499 games - more than any other player - with 71 of them coming for the West Indies.

He is also on the brink of chalking up an eye-watering 10,000 runs in the format, having also snared an impressive 279 wickets.

Pollard has played in and won T20 leagues across the globe, and is a key member of the all-conquering Mumbai Indians in the biggest tournament of the lot, the Indian Premier League, helping them to the title four times, in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

He has also played in the English T20 before, helping Somerset to the final in 2010 and 2011, and he is delighted to get the opportunity to play in the UK once more.

"Now visa criteria permit, I see this as a wonderful opportunity to be back in England again playing in the action-packed Vitality Blast tournament.” said Pollard, who was named the skipper of the West Indies' limited overs teams in September.

“I want to thank Northants for welcoming me to their group of exciting players.

"I know they have some amazing fans and I look forward to entertaining them and bringing more success to the club.

“Of course as captain of the West Indies team and defending champions I have one eye on the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, but I can assure you my focus will be 100 per cent on winning games for Northants when I arrive in June.”

Of the eight games that Pollard is scheduled to play for the Steelbacks between June 5 and July 3, six of them are at the County Ground.