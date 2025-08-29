Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of Surrey's Blast clash with Northants on Wednesday

Surrey have been dealt a triple blow ahead of their Vitality Blast quarter-final against Northants Steelbacks next Wednesday (Sept 3).

The Londoners have confirmed that overseas trio Adam Zampa, Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith have all been ruled out of the big Oval showdown.

New Zealanders Santner and Smith are both injured, while Zampa has been ruled out due to 'Cricket Australia commitments' - even though the Aussies don't play again until October 1.

It means Surrey are currently without any overseas players for the clash with the Steelbacks that will determine who reaches Finals Day at Edgbaston on September 13.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa will not play for Surrey against the Steelbacks

Surrey will also be without England trio Will Jacks, Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith, as they are involved in the One Day International series against South Africa that starts on Tuesday.

A Surrey statement read: "Mitchell Santner, Adam Zampa and Nathan Smith will miss the knockout stages of the Vitality Blast.

"Santner withdrew from The Hundred due to injury which has also ruled him out of participating in the remainder of the Vitality Blast.

"Disappointingly, Adam Zampa is unavailable as he’s required for Cricket Australia commitments which we weren’t made aware of when we signed him.

"After an injury sustained playing in the Test series between New Zealand and Zimbabwe, Nathan Smith will miss the rest of the English season."

All-rounder Smith played 10 times for Surrey in the South Group stages, while fellow Kiwi and left-arm spinner Santner made seven appearances, claiming 14 wickets at just 12.35 apiece. He was injured while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Leg-spinner Zampa, who is Australia's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals, only played four times for Surrey in the group stage, but claimed nine wickets at 13.22.