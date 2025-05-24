Superb Saif steers Northants into strong position after early batting collapse

Saif Zaib celebrates reaching his century (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Saif Zaib hit a superbly paced unbeaten 141, his highest first-class score and third century of the season, as Northants staged a sterling fightback on day one of this Rothesay County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Wantage Road.

Zaib combined with James Sales who made 81 in a fifth-wicket stand worth 148 in 44.2 overs after the County’s top order slumped to 57 for four before lunch.

Gloucestershire’s teenage quick Archie Bailey, 19, bowled with express pace and accounted for two of the first four wickets to fall on his return to the town of his birth.

But with little pace or bounce in the wicket to assist a thoroughly disciplined Gloucestershire bowling attack, Sales and Zaib were content to absorb the pressure before pressing the accelerator.

James Sales celebrates reaching his 50 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Sales played the dominant partner at first before Zaib took over, marching to his ton from 147 balls and going past his previous best of 135 against Sussex in 2021.

Amidst an admirably persistent Gloucestershire bowling performance, both Bailey, playing only his third first-class game, and Ben Charlesworth picked up two wickets apiece with Northants finishing the day handily placed on 327 for six.

Northamptonshire refreshed their batting line-up after last week’s heavy defeat to Glamorgan, bringing in Gus Miller for his first game this season and rewarding promising teenager Aadi Sharma with his senior debut.

It was a familiar start though when Tom Price struck in the fifth over, trapping Ricardo Vasconelos lbw.

Ricardo Vasconcelos looks dejected after being trapped lbw by Tom Price of Gloucestershire (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Miller and Luke Procter looked to build a partnership amidst a miserly opening bowling partnership between Price and Matt Taylor before both fell within 10 balls.

First Miller chased a wide one from Bailey and edged to second slip.

The in-form Procter (20) looked in good touch again, but when Bailey came round the wicket and swung one back in, the Northants captain was trapped lbw as he moved across his stumps.

Sales started to steady the ship, steering one down to third to bring up Northamptonshire’s 50 in the 23rd over, while Sharma, who looked unfazed by the occasion, cut Charlesworth firmly for four.

The debutant failed to capitalise on the bowler’s next delivery, a loose short ball, and pulled it straight to square leg.

Zaib was fortunate to survive a run out appeal early in his innings on 19.

Graeme van Buuren threw down the stumps at the non-strikers’ end with a direct hit, but Zaib was adjudged not out, although his bat appeared short of his crease.

Sales and Zaib duly brought up their 50 partnership off 122 balls before Sales went on the offensive.

By contrast the next 50 runs came in quick time off just 62 deliveries in the afternoon sunshine.

Sales punched Zaman Akhter off the backfoot square for four and reached 50 when he glided Ollie Price down to third. He tucked into the off-spinner’s next over too, helping himself to three further boundaries, smashing Price over mid-on and forcing him out of the attack.

Zaib upped the tempo before tea too, hitting Bailey straight down the ground and sweeping van Buuren to the ropes to bring up his half-century off 101 balls, Northamptonshire going into the tea break on 184 for four.

It was van Buuren who finally broke the partnership soon after the resumption when Ollie Price took a sharp tumbling catch at short midwicket as Sales played an attempted pull.

But Zaib carried on unabated, taking three boundaries off Bailey, driving and pulling to good effect, although he rode his luck against van Buuren when an edge flew just wide of slip.

George Bartlett, moved down the order for this game, fell cheaply when he edged behind to a Charlesworth delivery which was too close to cut.

Zaib though continued at pace to bring up his century. By comparison, his first 50 had come off 101 balls, his second off just 46. He treated the crowd to an array of shots all around the ground throughout the evening session.

Lewis McManus (33 not out) provided excellent support, driving Taylor for four to take Northamptonshire past 300 and a second batting bonus point.

